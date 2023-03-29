EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads up concert-goers — some big names are set to take center stage in Evansville this spring.
Whether you’re a fan of country or hard rock, the River City has you covered for exciting concerts in the coming months.
Here are bands and musicians you’ll want to keep an eye out for before it’s too late.
March:
Alabama
- Where: The Ford Center
- When: March 30
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Koe Wetzel
- Where: The Ford Center
- When: March 31
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
April
Nothing More
- Where: The Victory Theatre
- When: April 11
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Walker Hayes
- Where: The Old National Events Plaza
- When: April 20
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
May
John Mellencamp
- Where: The Old National Events Plaza
- When: May 5 and 6
- Tickets: Old National Events Plaza
Foreigner
- Where: The Old National Events Plaza
- When: May 17
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Kenny Chesney
- Where: The Ford Center
- When: May 20
- Tickets: Ticketmaster