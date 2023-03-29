EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads up concert-goers — some big names are set to take center stage in Evansville this spring.

Whether you’re a fan of country or hard rock, the River City has you covered for exciting concerts in the coming months.

Here are bands and musicians you’ll want to keep an eye out for before it’s too late.

March:

Alabama

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 02: Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama perform during the opening night of the Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 02, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Where: The Ford Center

When: March 30

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Koe Wetzel

(Photo by Koe Wetzel marketing)

Where: The Ford Center

When: March 31

Tickets: Ticketmaster

April

Nothing More

Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Where: The Victory Theatre

When: April 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Walker Hayes

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Walker Hayes performs onstage during the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

Where: The Old National Events Plaza

When: April 20

Tickets: Ticketmaster

May

John Mellencamp

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: A general view of atmosphere as singer/songwriter John Mellencamp performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Where: The Old National Events Plaza

When: May 5 and 6

Tickets: Old National Events Plaza

Foreigner

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: (L-R) Musicians Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen and Jeff Pilson of Foreigner perform during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Where: The Old National Events Plaza

When: May 17

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Kenny Chesney

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 21: Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)