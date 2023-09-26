HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to Victory Theatre on April 7, 2024.

According to event organizers, Bored Teachers will present many teacher-comedians in the world on one stage. A news release says their skits about the life of teachers inside and outside of the classroom have amassed over 1 billion views on the internet, and they’ve all joined up for a night of laughter.

Organizers say with almost 10 million followers across social platforms and teacher podcasts, these teacher-comedians have a mission to spread laughter to as many fellow educators as they can.

Organizers say there will be tickets on sale September 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center Ticket Office and ticketmaster.com.