EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold.

Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A League of Their Own.”

In 2021, a development company planned to turn the building into an assisted living facility, but it never happened. Records show the building was constructed around 1909.