EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time.

Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall.

Marshall is a Henderson native living in Mississippi. Duell says he is simply retiring. His family has owned the car dealership since 1980, and the sale became effective August 1.