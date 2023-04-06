EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The future of the Lloyd Pool on Evansville north side will soon be history.

The pool was closed when the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in 2021. It was used for several decades, but is now going through bids for demolition. The Parks Board discussed what steps would be taken next on Wednesday.

“Like a lot of facilities, age caused it to be in disrepair and we needed something more so it has been sitting there and has been closed,” says Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “Just waiting for, to be demolished and to figure out what’s next for that property.”

They have two bids currently on the table. The board could take action on one of those bids at its next meeting.