HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville African American Museum received $4,000 from the Indiana Historical Society, made possible by the Lily Endowment, Inc.

Officials say due to this grant, the Evansville African American Museum will present the exhibition “The Harlems of the Midwest: Lincoln and Indiana Avenue.” Scheduled to open in June 2024, this exhibition explores the internationally renowned music venues offered in Indianapolis and Evansville during the 20th century.

A news release says to celebrate the exhibition, the museum is partnering with 7Mile Lounge to host a live historical review of Black musical performances held at the Avenues.

Tory Schendel-Vyvoda, curator, says, “The Midwestern Harlem fell in the late 20th century as systematic racism cleansed the Avenues and most of the music scene with it. Indiana Avenue lost approximately 400 acres of Black-owned land to the building of IUPUI. While Lincoln Avenue remains, it is essential to use this exhibition and program as an education tool to encourage future investment into the Baptisttown community.”