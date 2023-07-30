HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Recovery Alliance has revealed a new local intiative.

The organization says the intiative is called Narcan Behind Every Bar. Officials say the campaign hopes to reduce the risk of overdoses in bar and venue communities. The Evansville Recovery Alliance says this campaign provides free training that includes how to use narcan, free overdose reversal kits for all staff and all legal guidelines any bar or venue would need.

A spokesperson for the Evansville Recovery Alliance says, “First we need the contact of whomever can authorize this as a policy within an establishment so we can ensure this isn’t just a one time or one person practice but a reliable preventative measure adopted by the business.”

People are asked to please DM the organization’s Facebook page or email evansville@indianarecoveryalliance.org in regard to this campaign.