HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – LMR Promotions and Old National Events Plaza have announced Canadian band, The Guess Who, will play Aiken Theatre on October 29 at 7 p.m.

Event organizers say The Guess Who has enjoyed decades of chart-topping hits starting in 1965 with their cover of “Shakin’ All Over,” which became a global hit. Throughout the late 60s and early 70s the band developed an impressive catalog of songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and “No Time.” The band has released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, 2 of which went to number one in the United States.

Officials say the band is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number 1 in Canada and number 9 in the United States. The Guess Who charted 14 Top 40 singles in the United States and more than 30 in Canada, with 5 albums hitting the top 10 there.

A media release says the band’s fan base spans multiple generations making their concert experience a celebration of being alive, and thriving for all who attend. The Guess Who says they “never leave anything less than their hearts on the stage at the end of every performance.”

Tickets start at $59.00 plus applicable fees and tax and are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.