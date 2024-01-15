HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Junior League (JL) of Evansville will present the History of Women of Color in the JL, taking place at Evansville African American Museum in Evansville, on February 4, and featuring former JL London President and AJLI Board Member Zena Martin.

A media release says Martin currently serves on the AJLI Governance Committee, as well as the AJLI Securing Our Future Taskforce. Volunteering has always been at the center of Martin’s life. She grew up surrounded by the belief that people must help one another be their best selves by giving back to their communities in whatever way is needed.

Officials say Martin is currently a Sustainer in the Junior League of Atlanta (JLA), and has also served with the Junior League of London (JLL), the Junior League of the Golden Isles (JLGI), and the Junior League of Savannah (JLS). She also served as President of the JLL.