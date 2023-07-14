HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Victory Theatre marquee is completed and ready for installation.

Theatre officials say the marquee installation will begin in the upcoming weeks. A special lighting ceremony will be held on the night of August 11 at 7:30 p.m. Officials say the project of replicating the original marquee and restoring “this piece of history that once lit up” Main Street has been in process for decades.

Officials say to coincide with the event, the Victory Theatre will be holding a concert the same night. Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac tribute will be performing on the Victory Theatre stage starting at 8 p.m. All Show attendees will have access to a viewing area outside the theatre, and tickets are available for the concert at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com starting at $20 each.