EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The site of a one-time popular bar and an old theatre has a very new look.

Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services cut the ribbon on extensive renovations at its new headquarters on Division Street. This property was once the site of “The Pub”, which was a popular bar for several decades.

The bar was torn down, but a banquet space that was once a movie theatre remained and became the bones of the new office. We’re told there’s still more space to lease out.

“What we’ve done to the building has been tremendous — from improving the parking lot to improving the interior to the exterior of the building,” says owner Joe Kiefer. “So we’re very very excited about what we’ve been able to do to maintain an old, historic building.”

Hahn Kiefer focuses on commercial real estate as well as connecting landlords, tenants, building managers and property owners.