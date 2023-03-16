EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Salvation Army is continuing their “War on Hunger” campaign next month for two days only.

The event, which runs April 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be held around the Tri-State at six participating Schnucks locations.

Organizers tell us their goal this year is to collect $55,000 in-kind food and monetary donations to benefit food insecurity programming in Southern Indiana.

“Donations given at the stores and online will be used to fight food insecurity, with every $25 donation providing 16 meals to families in need,” says a Salvation Army spokesperson.

Here is a list of the participating Schnucks locations:

Newburgh

Lynch Rd

Lawndale

Darmstadt

Westside

First Ave

Donations can be made at the local Schnucks locations, online or through the mail at 1040 N Fulton Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710.