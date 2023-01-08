EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime.

The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes.

Ryan Scott, who is originally from Evansville, says he’s seen plenty of parents who like that their kids get an opportunity to make and play with slime away from home. He also mentions the factory draws people of all ages.

“We’re inclusive with everyone. Slimemaker is pretty much any age you want,” Scott explains. “We recommend four and up, but even younger can work. We just require the parents to do it too.”

Scott says they appreciate all the support the business has received since opening. You can visit The Slime Factory at Eastland Mall in Evansville.