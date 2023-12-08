EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Bobcat of Evansville and Mission BBQ have teamed up with Toys for Tots for a toy drive. People from across the community are pitching in to give toys to children in need.

Event organizers say the turnout has been great so far. “We’ve had a few toys dropped off over the past few weeks,” says Bobcat branch manager Shane Espenlaub. “Our box is already half-full; we had to request a few more, so that’s great.”

You can drop off toys at the Bobcat of Evansville location on Lynch Road until December 15.