HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On May 13, the West Side Nut Club will be working with Hillcrest Family and Youth Services for its 2023 Spring Project.

Members of the club say plans for the day include a kitchen renovation, grounds work and a complete renovation of the existing basketball court as well as the addition of a second court.

The West Side Nut Club says Hillcrest Family and Youth Services impacts the lives of over 3,000 kids in the community each year.