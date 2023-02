EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Musuem of Evansville (CMOE) announced that Family Free Night is back.

Officials say on February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can explore the museum for free. The museum says there will be various activities throughout the museum for the family to enjoy, and last admittance is at 7:30 p.m.

CMOE says all kids must be accompanied by someone who is 18 or over. For more information, please visit this website.