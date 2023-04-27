EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s no doubt about it — Americans love a good barbecue. The widely popular food staple has been a part of U.S. culture for centuries, with each region of the nation constantly boasting they have the best barbeque around.

Although there aren’t a ton of options to choose from, Evansville has several great barbeque stops that are worth checking out. Some have been around for decades — while others opened more recently.

Eyewitness News compared reviews across Yelp, Google and TripAdvisor to figure out where the best barbecue can be found in Evansville.

#5. Wolf’s Bar-B-Q — 6600 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710 (3.5 / 5)

“Since 1927, we’ve been feeding the Evansville, IN and surrounding areas. We take pride in every dish we serve and make sure everyone has a unique experience when stopping in. Stop by for your next get together or family dinner. We are sure to satisfy,” — WolfsBarbq.com.

#4. Hickory Pit Stop BBQ — 1521 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711 (3.8 / 5)

“Since serving its first customer in 1957, the Hickory Pit Stop (originally known as Jim & Joe’s) has become a Bar-B-Q landmark for generations of Evansville residents and visitors alike. Customers flock to the North Main Street restaurant for its renowned barbecue amid a nostalgic family atmosphere with what is probably the only original brick pit left in operation in Southern Indiana.” — HickoryPitStopFamilyBBQ.com.

#3. Marx Barbecue — 3119 W Maryland St Evansville, IN 47720 (3.9 / 5)

“If you’re looking for something different and delicious, try Marx Barbecue in Evansville. Established in 1955, Marx Barbecue offers authentic barbecue with original sauces that are in such high demand they are bottled and sold at our Evansville location. Try our Sweet & Sassy BBQ Sauce for something original and different.” — MarxBBQ.com.

#2. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q — 6636 Logan Dr, Evansville, IN 47715 (4.5 / 5)

“Bandana’s Bar-B-Q is Southern Style BBQ – seasoned with a dry rub and cooked sauceless, then hand-cut to order straight from the smoker. All Bandana’s pork, beef, chicken, and ribs are specially prepared over a pit of select hardwoods to create our signature smoked flavor. This slow cooking process – 14 hours for pork butts and special beef cuts, 5 hours for ribs and chicken – makes the meat tender and tasty, and gives it a reddish color known as a ‘smoke line’.” — BandanasBBQ.com.

#1. MISSION BBQ — 1530 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715 (4.56 / 5)

“After traveling our great country in search of the nation’s best BBQ, we felt inspired to bring this great food home. Especially for those who protect us all, the hard-workers who get it done every day, the home teams we cheer for, and of course, family and friends. Our mission is to serve you the most authentic, mouth-watering all-American food that’s done right.” — MISSION-BBQ.com.