EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday and Tuesday are the last in-person chances to vote for the Evansville Flag Competition.

The temporary EVPL McCullough Library location inside the Washington Square Mall will be open for voting on Monday between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

The EVPL Red Bank Library location will be open for voting on Tuesday between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Two of the organizers say they are proud of the community engagement they have so far. More than 1,000 voters have submitted their choices.

“We need you guys,” EFC Art Director Evan Watson said. “We need you to tell your spouse. We need you to tell your kids, you family members — people who would really care about this project because we got to think about not only our generation now, but the generations to come. This flag is going to be here forever.”

“A flag is not only something that waves in the air,” said former Perry Heights Student Government member, current Reitz Student Government member and EFC Leader Collin Goebel said. “It’s something that represents the city, the people that live inside of it and what we stand for.”

The competition staff are also encouraging those to donate non-perishable food items to Feed Evansville when they visit the library.

This food drive happening just before Thanksgiving is done in honor of Ruth Siems — who is known for creating “Stove Top” stuffing mix.

“We just appreciate Feed Evansville for being a part of this stage in the process whose sponsoring the food drive here,” Watson said. “That’s where non-perishables are going to try to help the community and the people of Evansville.”

“Especially during this time of the year, it can help these people in-need that really need that food,” Goebel said.

The flag competition staff members tell us some city officials like the idea of the public choosing a permanent city flag, but council will approve it.

The online voting deadline is December 4 at 8:12 p.m.

Leaders with the competition say they hope to have city officials implement the flag on March 27, which marks the city’s 222nd anniversary.

Visit the competition’s Facebook page and website to learn how to vote.