EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Four blocks on Evansville’s Main Street were closed for the eighth “A Downtown Christmas” Saturday where an expected 5,000 came.

Families proved to make merry memories by riding trains, petting reindeer, grabbing hot chocolate and taking pictures with some familiar faces — like Olaf from Frozen and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Santa and Mrs. Claus both personally came to Evansville, and it also proved popular with a line.

Klaire Schafer and Braelynn Hale made the effort to wait for Santa, and Braelynn asked for a remote-controlled dog for Christmas.

Braelynn tells Eyewitness News “I just want to see all the decorations and see how it feels.”

Plenty of other Evansville residents say they are looking forward to Christmas where they’ll have time to spend with family and friends.

Some tell us they are happy they came downtown for the activities.

“They’re giving away free stuff, and they have activities,” Irveaun Pearson said.

“I’m very happy I came here, because, first, I didn’t know I was going to come here,” said Ja’zaira Douglas, who is asking for a phone for Christmas.