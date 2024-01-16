HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Old National Events Plaza will welcome legendary music icons Three Dog Night this spring.

Officials state the music group will play at the Aiken Theatre on May 31, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Officials also state Three Dog Night has achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records and sold more concert tickets than any other group between 1969 and 1974.

According to a media release, the group reeled in 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three #1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, 7 million selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold Lps, selling tens of millions of records around the world throughout decades of music and almost 50 years on the road.

Officials also say the group continues to grow its fan base with concerts at a host of settings from theatres to performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events and casinos, and since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.

Hit songs include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.”

Fans can learn more at www.threedognight.com.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Fans can pick up tickets early on Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m. during the venue presale by visiting social media. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.