EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch confirmed an accident near I-69 at Morgan Avenue.

Evansville Fire, Police and AMR responded to the scene.

Dispatch states the first call came in at 11:56 a.m.

EPD states three vehicles were involved with one being a tow truck that had a fuel leak. EPD also states two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries that do not appear life-threatening, and the road should be reopened soon.

Eyewitness News has a crew enroute and will provide any information as it becomes available.