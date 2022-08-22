EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After months of planning, the Evansville Thunderbolts shared some exciting news this week. As they were gearing up for the new season, organizers say they worked on unveiling a brand new look.

This change comes with a new logo, color scheme and website. Donning a new look of black and red, the team has moved away from their previous colors that included navy, red and white.

The Thunderbolts aren’t the first Evansville team in recent memory to change their logo. Last year, the Evansville Otters baseball team showed off their new logo and mascot design, moving towards a lighter color palette from their previous design.

Click here to check out the Thunderbolts brand new website and get a peek at what they have in store this season.

