EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many area residents were able to get a blast to the past this weekend with a walking tour in Evansville.

The tour gave a look back at what the city was like sixty years ago in the 1960’s. Tom Lonnberg and Terry Hughes led the free tour of Main Street earlier Sunday.

Main Street was nearly unrecognizable as it used to be a four lane thoroughfare with many retail stores lining the street.

People on the tour were given pictures of what the area used to look like and booklets with information on its history.

“I remember when it was so packed, I would come down, my dad would drive,” Terry Hughes tells us. “I was young, so I had to stay in the car. My mom got out to shop because there was no place to park. Then he would drive around blocks.”

He continues, saying, “I don’t know how we ever managed to meet back up again. You can’t imagine there was that much traffic down here, that this place was packed.”

Younger generations might not know this, but back in the day, Main Street was connected until it was separated from North Main Street by the Civic Center.