EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County residents were able to dispose of household hazardous waste this weekend.

Tox Away Day was held at the Civic Center parking lot Saturday morning. People were able to get rid of things such as gasoline, antifreeze and pesticides without having to pay.

“They can finally get rid of it and be confident that it’s gonna be disposed of properly,” says Jean Carlson, Director of the Vanderburgh County Solids Waste District.

Carlson tells us they don’t want it in the landfill because it can leach into the groundwater. The next Tox Away Day will be held in September. There will also be an electronics and tire recycling event during the same month.