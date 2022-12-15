EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Toy collections across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will draw to a close over this weekend.

Officials with The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots have noticed a trend in donations and are currently lacking in age 0-3 baby toys. Officials say around 250 toys, $15-$25 in value, are still needed for next week’s festivities.

Alex Rahman, Director of Community Engagement, said, “Every year the community is so generous, filling so many boxes and bringing smiles to thousands of kids. This year has been another wonderful year and we couldn’t thank the community enough. Sometimes we have specific age ranges, or types of toys, that just happen to not get as much focus. That doesn’t take away from how generous and giving the community has been, we are so thankful!”

Officials say while collection boxes are slowly being brought in over the coming days, donations can still be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s location on 1040 N Fulton Ave to be sorted and ready for families starting early next week.