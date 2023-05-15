Work crews clean up the debris and grain on Interstate 69 just outside of Evansville on May 15, 2023.

EVANSVILLE In (WEHT) – Grain was scattered all over the road on Interstate 69 just outside of Evansville due to an accident involving a grain truck, causing traffic to be backed up and down to one lane.

Investigators with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation upon arriving at 9:15 a.m. and determined the grain truck was going 45 MPH in a 70 MPH zone and the driver of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler went to pass the truck but misjudged the distance and hit the back of the truck, spilling the grain.

No injuries were reported, but Weiss commented the Jeep appeared to be a total loss. Weiss also said the debris would be cleared by 11 a.m. to noon.