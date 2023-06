HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Highway 41 southbound in Evansville is down to one lane as crews continue to work an accident with injuries.

Dispatch says they received a call for the accident at US 41 and Hillsdale Road at 8 p.m.

Deputies urge drivers to avoid the area while first responders clear the scene. We’re told the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Township Fire Department and McCutchanville Fire Department responded to the crash.

We’ll keep you updated online with more information.