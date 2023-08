HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) asks for people to please watch for traffic slowdowns on Veterans Memorial Parkway heading into downtown Evansville on Monday.

EWSU says starting around 7 a.m., the right lane on Veterans going northwestbound will be closed between Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive for work on the Bee Slough Floodgate Project.

(Courtesy: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)

EWSU says the lane should reopen around 3:30 p.m.