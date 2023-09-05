EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch has confirmed an unknown sticky substance from a semi is creating hazards for traffic.

Dispatch states it involved a semi going eastbound on the west Lloyd Expressway at Burkhardt Road. Officials are unsure what the substance is, but the semi driver told them it was cattle feed.

It is unknown at this time if it was an accident or a leak. Fire and police are at the scene, and INDOT is inbound. Officials say the first call happened at 10:35 a.m.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.