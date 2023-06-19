HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars after a traffic stop for a false license plate turns up cocaine, fentanyl and a warrant.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers ran an Indiana license plate for a silver Ford Taurus, but it came back to a white GMC Acadia.

After a traffic stop, officers made contact with the passenger, D’Allan Haskins, and after running his name, officers learned Haskins had an active felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County for failure to appear, but the original charge was residential entry break and enter dwelling and was subsequently placed into custody.

During a search, officials state officers found three pieces of aluminum foil where one had a burnt residue. When asked what he was doing with the foil, Haskins allegedly stated, “I have an addiction.” to which he stated it was fentanyl. Officials say another piece of foil had more burnt residue with a blue pill inscribed with an “M”. When asked if the pill contained fentanyl, Haskins allegedly replied, “Yes, sir.” It was later discovered the pill also contained cocaine.

Haskins was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on the following charges: