EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville non-profit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say stole their trailer and everything in it.

Employees tell us someone stole a trailer from Petunia’s Resale for Rescue, a non-profit that benefits local animal rescue efforts.

The trailer was recovered, but more than 50 containers of merchandise were stolen. Employees also say the trailer has some damage that wasn’t there before.

“Before we were even able to get the police report filed, we found out that the trailer was over on Old Boonville Highway in a parking lot,” says Curt Welte. “Not only that, but it had been disposed of right in front of security cameras that were blatantly obvious.”

Petunia’s Resale for Rescue is getting ready to open a second location in Boonville.