EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An education organization that serves the Tri-State’s LGBTQ+ communities is planning a gathering to remember those who’ve lost their lives to anti-transgender violence.

Trans Day of Remembrance has been observed on November 20 every year since the late 90’s. The day, which has been organized locally by Tri-State Alliance, honors departed transgender people and also aims to spread word about the violence affecting the transgender community.

“It’s vitally important that those we lose are remembered and that we continue to fight for justice,” the organization says in a educational graphic on Facebook.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at 501 John Street in Evansville. Tri-State Alliance says they work to educate the community through a monthly newsletter, guest speakers, education series, workshops, area networking and more.