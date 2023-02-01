EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their trash picked up, here’s what you should know:

Republic Services will collect your trash on your next regularly scheduled trash pickup day, which is Tuesday, February 7. Extra trash will be accepted.

Recycling will be collected on your next regularly scheduled recycling pickup day, which is Tuesday, February 14. Extra recycling will be accepted.

EWSU officials apologize for the inconvenience. If you have any questions, you’re asked to call Republic Services at 812-424-3345.