EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The owner of the Indianapolis Colts is busy looking for a new head coach to lead his team, but that didn’t stop him from spreading a little cheer to one Tri-State woman.

When Niki Lynn logged onto Twitter last week, she had no idea answering one of Jim Irsay’s questions would bring her to tears.

“It does pay off to respond to Jim Irsay on Twitter,” she tells us.

A die hard Colts fan all her life, Niki Lynn frequently finds herself answering trivia questions to Colts owner Jim Irsay on the app. So when Irsay posted this tweet last week, Lynn responded with what she thought was a pretty good answer.

She tells us Irsay responded back letting her know he would be giving her two tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the year — Super Bowl LVII.

“As soon as I saw it I had just sat down to work, turned my computer on, getting ready to start posting for our programs and social media page,” Niki says. “Saw that, sat at my desk crying, then my co-worker was like ‘what’s wrong, is everything ok?’ And I was like yes I just won tickets to the Super Bowl.”

And with so many people asking to be her plus-one to the game, she decided on taking a person she’s known her entire life.

“My mom and I are season ticket holders for the Indianapolis Colts so we’re diehard fans, we’ve been season ticket holders since 2019. It’s been in a battle for the last four years but we stay tried and true so I had to take her ’cause she springs for the season tickets so that’s my give back.”

Lynn has never been to Arizona but says she’s more than ready. She even has a prediction of who will play for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m super excited it’s always been on my bucket list. Kind of hoping for maybe a Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl, which would be fun to watch.”

The Colts hold the 4th pick in this year’s NFL draft and Lynn says if she was in the front office of the Colts, she would tell Irsay to take C.J. Stroud as quarterback.