HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A trial date has been set for a lawsuit against Chasers Bar and Grill in Evansville.

Joseph Eddmenson claims that the bar continued to serve Cory Schaum despite being intoxicated. The lawsuit says that when Schaum left the bar, he crashed in to Eddmenson on St. Joseph Avenue, causing serious injury.

The jury trial has been set for February 2025.