EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A pickup truck fire caused a residential road in Evansville to be shut down while crews worked to put it out.

According to dispatch, crews responded to a vehicle fire at the 1700 block of Bellemeade Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Our Eyewitness News photographer talked to crews on scene, and they tell us a mother was driving the truck when her son set the back half of the truck on fire while playing with a lighter. The fire has since been extinguished.

Dispatch was unable to tell us if anyone was injured in the incident. We’re told there is no current estimate to when that area of Bellemeade Road will be re-opened to traffic.