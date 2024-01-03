HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Aaron C. Trump has been named Vice President for Government Affairs and General Counsel at the University of Southern Indiana.

Officials say he assumed official duties effective January 1, and Trump reports to Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President, and will continue to serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet. Trump is licensed to practice law in the State of Indiana and has received certifications in trial advocacy skills, advanced sexual misconduct investigation and civil rights investigation. His legal career includes representing municipalities, manufacturers, retailers and other business clients in small claims, Superior, Circuit and Federal Courts, and advising governmental departments on the policy implications of local, state and federal codes.

A media release says Trump has served USI as the Chief Government and Legal Affairs Officer since December 2018. In this expanded role, he will continue to serve as USI’s principal representative to local, state and federal government officials, including members and staff of the Indiana General Assembly, the Office of the Governor, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the State Budget Agency, as well as related associations, groups and organizations locally and throughout the State of Indiana. As General Counsel, he will provide legal counsel and guidance to the University President, Board of Trustees and other members of the University community on a broad range of legal matters impacting the institution.

“I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity and for the support from President Rochon and the University leadership,” said Trump. “USI is a special place, and it is a privilege to serve as its representative in forums across the state.”