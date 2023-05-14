EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Two juvenile males have been arrested following an incident that occurred at Eastland Mall in Evansville Saturday night.

According to a release from the Evansville Police Department, at 6:53 p.m., two EPD officers were sitting in the Eastland Mall parking lot finishing a report when people started running out of the mall yelling ‘shots were fired.’

Around the same time, Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch began receiving calls for a large fight involving guns. Officers rushed in and located the scene. Two Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies were working off-duty within the mall during the incident and also responded to the fight. Deputies reported never hearing shots fired inside of the mall before, during or after the initial run came out.

Eastland Mall was put on lockdown and evacuated. Officers obtained descriptions of the suspects and along with responding law enforcement personnel, began searching and clearing individual stores, looking for potential victims and suspects.

During the search, an extended handgun magazine was located near the center of the mall.

Four males matching the description of the suspects were detained, two of which had fled outside. A handgun was also located outside. A total of five males were transported to EPD headquarters to be interviewed. During the investigation, it was determined no shots were actually fired within Eastland Mall.

The two juvenile males are charged with Disorderly Conduct and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a level 5 felony.

The investigation is still active and Eastland Mall security footage is still being reviewed. Future arrests may occur after the investigation is completed.