EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community organizations Family EVV and Curate Sonder have joined each other to educate others and ultimately build bridges with the community around them.

“I want people to understand that we can come together,” said Kimiko Howard, who serves as Curate Sonder’s CEO.

The organizers from Family EVV and Curate Sonder between June 16 and June 18 are hosting a block party to celebrate Juneteenth. It celebrates the day the United States military traveled to Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people were free.

Curate Sonder began the celebration with a free-of-charge barbecue to spread positivity this Juneteenth season.

“I just want to dismantle the saying that ‘there’s a dark cloud over Evansville.'” Howard said. “There’s so much opportunity for everybody if they change their mindset and coming together and just collaborating and just helping each other out.

“Once you have that type of mindset, you can go anywhere.”

The organizers say they ultimately want the community to support their local vendors and sponsors setting up this weekend.

“This is for the kids; it’s for your grandparents; it’s Father’s Day Weekend. Come out and have a good time,” said Sharnetta Sharpe, who serves with Family EVV.

Family EVV and Curate Sonder are continuing their Juneteenth block party on June 17 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and on June 18 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The organizations are hosting their block party near the intersection of Waggoner Avenue and Culver Drive in Evansville.