EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department, two people have been found dead at an apartment in the 200 block of Buckingham Drive.

Police officials say that another person was transported away from the scene for treatment. At this time, authorities say they suspect the incident to be a drug overdose. Police officials on the scene say that they are waiting on search warrants for the apartment and a vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.