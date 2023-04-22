EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 20-year-old Evansville man is being held in jail on no bond after he allegedly sexually abused an Uber driver.

Saturday morning shortly after 3:30, officers responded to Taco Bell on Vann Avenue after receiving a sensitive incident report. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, an Uber driver, who was sitting in her car in the parking lot.

While driving to her destination, the victim says the customer allegedly climbed from the backseat into the front passenger seat. The victim told police that she believed the suspect, later identified as Kyler J. Ellison, was on drugs.

According to an affidavit, Ellison made a sexual comment and moved his hand onto her upper thigh while saying, “Just calm down, baby, it’s fine.” The victim told police she ordered Ellison to get his hands off her, but he would not.

After arriving at the destination, Ellison allegedly started looking around her car and said that he wasn’t going to leave without having a gun. Police say the victim told Ellison she did not have a gun, but he kept searching for one anyways.

Ellison eventually got out, but before doing so he took the victim’s half-drunken energy drink and a Wal-Mart bag full of candy, according to police. The victim called her fiancé, at which point Ellison allegedly said, “What are you going to do, call 911 on me? If you call 911 on me I’m going to f*** you up.” He then closed the door and left the area.

Officers found and detained the suspect, who was later positively identified by the victim. Ellison was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: