HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sixteen University of Evansville (UE) archaeology students will prepare for a summer full of experiential learning across five countries.

Officials say seven students will be in Israel working on the largest Canaanite city. Students will be partaking in efforts to excavate ancient artifacts at the University of Haifa Excavation site in the Lower City at Tel Hazor.

A news release says in Greece, one student will be working on the Iklaina-Pylos Field School Archaeological Project, a lab located at the excavation site of a Mycenaean palace. In Italy, one student will assist in the excavation of an ancient palace through the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Poggio Civitate Archaeological Project. Also in Europe, one student will travel to Portugal to assist in excavation at the Caladinho Archaeological Project, a rural Roman fort.

UE says in the United States, one student will help to locate the remains of an 1840’s farmstead in Illinois built by a freed slave. A second student will assist at the Rhode Island Marine Archaeological Project, where they will process finds from the excavation of two Colonial-era shipwrecks.

Dr. Alan Kaiser, Professor of Archaeology, says, “While the work of summer archeological students may seem small in scope, the impact of their contributions can be felt on an international level. Through their hard work and dedication, these students help to uncover pieces of our shared human history and bring new insights to the forefront. Whether they are assisting with excavations, cataloging artifacts, or conducting research, the efforts of these students contribute to a greater understanding of our past and inform our present and future. Their work is part of a larger effort to uncover the mysteries of our world and connect us to our collective past.”