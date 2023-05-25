HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Five Indiana independent colleges are the winners of the 2023 Ball Venture Fund competitive grant program, and the University of Evansville (UE) is one of them.

Officials say they will share $100,000 in seed funding for initiatives to stimulate creativity and innovation and foster competition and collaboration among the state’s 29 private, non-profit campuses.

A news release says UE will apply its $25,000 to the K-12 Portals to Innovation program, which will create innovation spaces in partnering K-12 schools.

Officials say the program will allow teachers and administrators to design their own spaces in collaboration with the university’s Center for Innovation and Change, and the ultimate goal is to make this process scalable for broader use in southeastern Indiana to create more innovation spaces for Hoosier students.