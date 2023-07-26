HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) has been recognized as one of the “Best Colleges for 2023” by Money magazine.

A news release says Money uses research and advice from the nation’s top experts on education quality, financing, and value to create a practical analysis of the nation’s best-performing colleges. Officials say schools were ranked in quality of education, affordability, and outcomes, including graduate earnings. The press release says UE was previously named to the list in 2019.

“This latest recognition is yet another testament to the impact we have on families and students,” said Vice President for Talent and Community Rob Shelby, PhD. “Our University is truly remarkable, dedicated to the mission of providing students with an education that transforms their lives. We remain committed to accelerating our progress and achieving even greater heights.”

Money’s “Best Colleges in America 2023” full list is available here.