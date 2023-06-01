HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville is partnering with the Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School in order to give students a jumpstart on their post-secondary education.

The university says students who successfully complete the Tell City’s Early College High School Program and who are admitted to UE will be offered at least $25,000 in annual scholarships.

“Education is the key to unlocking a world of opportunities. The partnership between the University of Evansville and Tell City High School serves as a bridge to success, empowering students to strive toward a bright future,” said Kenton Hargis, senior director of admission at UE. “Together, we are looking forward to nurturing these students’ potential and watching them soar.”

We’re told the partnership will begin this fall and scholarships will be available to students graduating in spring 2024.