EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, the University of Evansville named its 2023 Outstanding Educators of the Year.

The competition recognizes current teachers and principals in kindergarten through 12th grade with at least three years of experience.

The university chose four educators to surprise at their schools. Central High School’s Timothy Wilhelmus was awarded “Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year.” He teaches juniors and seniors in addition to sponsoring the Creative Writer’s Guild.

“I love this job so much. And it’s not always the easiest job in the world, but its always fun,” he tells Eyewitness News. “And so I’m just grateful to know I get to work with people who love kids as much as I do and kids who love to learn.”

Three other educators were honored we well. 1st grade teacher Brianna Campbell from Lodge Community School, 6th grade teacher Jance Johnston from Delaware Elementary School and Administrator Chris Gibson from New Tech Institute were also recognized by UE.