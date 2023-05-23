HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) has announced an expansion of the Center for Innovation and Change (CIC) to better serve the regional community.

A press release says in June 2023, Faculty Director Dr. Derek Jones will transition to the new role of Director of Field Innovation for the Center for Innovation and Change. Officials say in addition to designing workshops and professional development opportunities through the CIC, Jones will work with high schools throughout southeastern Indiana to develop social innovation programs that will improve their communities.

UE says Jones also plans to build a regional information-sharing network that will give participating students and faculty access to updated research on the science, methods and ethics of innovation and design plus allow them to share information and support one another in their changemaking journey.

Erin Lewis, Executive Director of the CIC, says, “This move allows the University of Evansville to strategically expand what Toyota has made possible for young people in this area through the Changemaker Challenge. No longer will proximity to our office define whether or not a young changemaker can receive support. Dr. Jones will be a bridge between our university and our community, surfacing dozens of students who will find a home at UE, while still supporting our current faculty. We couldn’t be more excited about this innovative new era.”

K-12 schools interested in talking to Dr. Jones about developing a changemaker pipeline should contact him at DJ4@evansville.edu.