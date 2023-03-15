EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly a week has passed since news broke that a centuries-old human bone was discovered at a construction site in downtown Evansville.

The human remains, which were found near the intersection of 4th and Vine, have left a lot of people wondering — why was it there?

Downtown Evansville shared and uploaded a video that suggests the bone might be a remnant from a long-lost cemetery.

Pioneer Cemetery, which is the earliest documented cemetery in the Evansville area, was built in the early 1800s. According to a historic marker, Evansville founder Hugh McGary’s wife and two children were buried at Pioneer Cemetery. Other residents from the early days of Evansville were also reportedly buried at the cemetery.

Downtown Evansville officials say that the city was growing in 1844, so a new cemetery was erected outside of downtown. The historic marker mentions that some of the bodies may have been moved, however many still lie in unmarked graves.

According to experts, the only record of Pioneer Cemetery can be found in pages of the Commissioner’s Book, as it cannot be found on any remaining maps or documents.