HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A news release says United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH) has received a three-year grant of $999,715 from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help expand their therapy and high-school equivalency services to at-risk youth.

Officials say the aim of the competitive initiative, Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana, is to help youth-serving organizations working throughout Indiana improve their abilities to promote the academic, physical and social well-being of young people, ages five through 18.

The news release says the expansion of programs includes extending therapy to UMYH alumni in the aftercare program, six more spots for students to earn their Indiana High School Equivalency, and numerous staff, capital and infrastructure improvements.

“We are delighted to receive this grant to continue to provide much-needed services to our youth while upholding the level of excellent care we strive for,” said Executive Director, Kelly Salee. “UMYH works tirelessly to meet the growing need of our community and this funding will allow us to hire more staff and give current staff more training, as well as purchasing the necessary materials to expand capacity.”