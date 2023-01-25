EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is teaming up with local universities to fund new homes as part of the “Building Homes and Health” project.

Deaconess, Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Southern Indiana are working together on the project to build three new homes.

The schools are hoping to help past, present and future health care professionals get quality, affordable housing.

“When I found out Deaconess was my sponsor I was very, very shocked. You know I didn’t expect it,” explains home recipient Briasha Mansfield. “I thought it was gonna be someone else. But knowing that it was Deaconess and knowing I used to work for Deaconess. It was just very shocking. It’s a true blessing from USI, the health school and everything. It’s really exciting.”

“But the really exciting thing about this initiative is we’re involving these future health care professionals in the actual building the home,” says Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. “And so they’re going to be exposed to people they may not run around with or have an occasion to meet out in, you know their professional training. But yet they’re learning things about their future patients and how they interact with them and what challenges people face and that type of thing.”

Folz says they hope this level of involvement will encourage more health care professionals to come to the Tri-State.